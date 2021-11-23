Left Menu

Defence Acquisition Council clears IAF proposal to procure satellite, equipment for Rs 2,236 crore

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for one Capital Acquisition proposal of the Indian Air Force for its modernization and operational needs amounting to Rs 2,236 crore under the category of 'Make in India', the Ministry of Defence informed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for one Capital Acquisition proposal of the Indian Air Force for its modernization and operational needs amounting to Rs 2,236 crore under the category of 'Make in India', the Ministry of Defence informed. A meeting of DAC was held today under the Chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The procurement proposal of the Air Force was for GSAT-7C Satellite and Ground Hubs for real-time connectivity of Software Defined Radios (SDRs). The project envisages complete design, development and launching of satellite in India, according to a release by the Ministry of Defence. The defence minister said that the induction of GSAT-7C Satellite and Ground Hubs for Software Defined Radios (SDRs) will enhance the ability of our Armed Forces to communicate beyond Line of Sight (LoS) among one another in all circumstances in a secure modem. (ANI)

