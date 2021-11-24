Left Menu

Biden vows U.S. will get through spike in gasoline prices

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 01:04 IST
President Joe Biden vowed on Tuesday that the United States will get through a spike in gasoline prices and said a coordinated release of oil reserves by a number of countries will help.

Biden said it did not appear that oil and gas companies were passing along a drop in crude prices to consumers. Biden said price rises typically subside over time but "it doesn't mean that we should just stand by idly and wait for prices to drop on their own."

