Biden vows U.S. will get through spike in gasoline prices

President Joe Biden vowed on Tuesday that the United States will get through a spike in gasoline prices and said a coordinated release of oil reserves by a number of countries will help.

Biden said it did not appear that oil and gas companies were passing along a drop in crude prices to consumers. Biden said price rises typically subside over time but "it doesn't mean that we should just stand by idly and wait for prices to drop on their own."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)