UN atomic watchdog chief cancels planned news conference post Iran trip - IAEA spokesman

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 24-11-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 01:40 IST
U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi cancelled a news conference planned for Tuesday evening upon his return from Tehran, where he held talks with Iranian officials over the country's nuclear programme, an IAEA spokesman said.

Grossi will hold a separate news conference on Wednesday at 1230 (1130 GMT) as previously announced on the opening day of quarterly meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) 35-nation Board of Governors.

