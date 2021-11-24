U.S. energy secretary: companies making huge profits, should increase oil supply

Left Menu

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday urged U.S. energy companies to increase oil supply amid "enormous profits" as President Joe Biden seeks to bring down the price of gasoline for American families. Granholm said the oil and gas industry had leases on 23 million acres of public lands on and offshore and thousands of permits that were not being used. "At the same time the energy industry is making enormous profits. So they have taken advantage of that moment," Granholm told reporters.

