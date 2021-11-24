U.S. energy secretary expects relief in gas prices to be seen in coming weeks

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday that Americans should start seeing some relief in higher gasoline prices in the next few weeks as a result of a release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Granholm declined to say how far gasoline prices would drop and how long the dip would last.

