U.S. energy secretary expects relief in gas prices to be seen in coming weeks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 02:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday that Americans should start seeing some relief in higher gasoline prices in the next few weeks as a result of a release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Granholm declined to say how far gasoline prices would drop and how long the dip would last.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Granholm
- U.S.
- Americans
- White House
- Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Jennifer Granholm
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Survivor of Rittenhouse shootings says he tried to disarm U.S. teen
U.S. Republicans renew push to sanction Nord Stream 2 pipeline
U.S. tells court that blocking COVID-19 vaccine rule to cost lives
Survivor of Rittenhouse shooting says he pointed gun at U.S. teen, tried to disarm him
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend global gains ahead of U.S. inflation test