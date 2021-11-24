Left Menu

U.S. energy secretary expects relief in gas prices to be seen in coming weeks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 02:14 IST
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday that Americans should start seeing some relief in higher gasoline prices in the next few weeks as a result of a release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Granholm declined to say how far gasoline prices would drop and how long the dip would last.

