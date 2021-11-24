Japan PM Kishida confirms release of some oil reserves in concert with U.S.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that the government would release some of its oil reserves in concert with the United States in a way that does not breach the law.

Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda will announce the specifics such as the amount, Kishida told reporters, adding that Japan would continue to lobby oil-producing countries to combat drastic price moves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)