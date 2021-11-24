Japan PM Kishida confirms release of some oil reserves in concert with U.S.
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-11-2021 06:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 06:34 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that the government would release some of its oil reserves in concert with the United States in a way that does not breach the law.
Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda will announce the specifics such as the amount, Kishida told reporters, adding that Japan would continue to lobby oil-producing countries to combat drastic price moves.
