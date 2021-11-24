Gopal Rai to hold high-level meeting to review restrictions in Delhi to check pollution

Left Menu

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting to review restrictions imposed in the national capital to check air pollution, an informed source.

Updated: 24-11-2021 07:31 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting to review restrictions imposed in the national capital to check air pollution, an informed source. Rai had held a high-level meeting with senior government officials on November 22 to chalk out plans to curb the air pollution in the city and had assured that the Delhi Government is making efforts to check air pollution.

He had also directed Delhi government employees to continue working from home till November 26. "All Delhi government employees will continue working from home till November 26. Truck entries, except essential commodities, shall remain closed till November 26. We are planning to grant entry to CNG trucks," he said.

"Prevailing pollution in Delhi has now been decreasing, due to various measures taken against it and the change in wind speed. Keeping this in mind, the ban on demolition and construction has now been taken back, but strict monitoring will continue," he had said. Rai conveyed a strong message over the relaxed pollution norms saying, "Any site caught violating the 14-point guidelines, for controlling pollution, will be shut without notice and imposed with penalty and strict proceedings. We have constituted 585 joint monitoring teams with DPCC, Revenue and MCDs."

As per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Wednesday morning. The overall Air Quality Index is at 280 with PM concentration of 2.5. (ANI)

