Left Menu

Delhi Transport Minister inaugurates 'tactical urbanism trials' to improve road safety

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated the 'tactical urbanism trials' to improve road safety.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 08:53 IST
Delhi Transport Minister inaugurates 'tactical urbanism trials' to improve road safety
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated the 'tactical urbanism trials' to improve road safety. While speaking to reporters after the inauguration of tactical urbanism trials at Rajghat on Tuesday, Gahlot said, "We have taken 20 locations into the consideration. These locations have a case of fatal accidents. When pedestrians, cyclists cross the road, they feel scared. So, we had several meetings on this. This is a trial process. If it goes well, we will launch it at 20 different locations in Delhi."

"The aim of this initiative is to improve road safety. Such initiatives will reduce the number of fatal accidents in the national capital," added the minister. He said that Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions, which test out urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety.

Gahlot also interacted with auto drivers and bikers and requested them to turn off their vehicles when the traffic signal turns red as part of the Delhi government's "Red light on, Gadi off" campaign to reduce pollution in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021