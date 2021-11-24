J-K: Rajouri girl makes country proud by clinching gold at international dance platform

Mithali Sharma, a girl from the Sunderbani area of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir has won a gold medal at the International Dance competition held in Kathmandu, Nepal. While speaking to ANI, Mithali said, "I was selected in school for the trials. I won the district and national championships. The competition was quite tough. It was between four countries, Sri Lanka, Nepal, India, Bhutan. I was positive about this competition from the beginning. I am so proud that I have represented my country."

"My father is my inspiration. He was an army officer who died in an encounter 11 years ago. He must be proud of me. I have appeared for my NEET exam, in counselling when I get the college, I will do MBBS. Along with my studies, I will continue my dance," she added. Anju Sharma, Mithali's mother, said, "This is a dream of all the parents that their children become successful. Mithali was very close to her father. He is her inspiration. She truly works hard. I am very happy now. I want that all girls should be independent and successful."

Babu ram Sharma, a local, said, "My blessings are with Mithali. She is very good in her studies as well as in the dance. She has made all of us very proud." (ANI)

