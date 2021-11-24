Left Menu

Crop failure, rise in fuel costs push up vegetable prices in Delhi

Vegetable prices have seen a surge in the Delhi-NCR region due to heavy rainfall and crop failure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 10:39 IST
Crop failure, rise in fuel costs push up vegetable prices in Delhi
Prices of vegetables increses in Okhla vegetable market (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vegetable prices have seen a surge in the Delhi-NCR region due to heavy rainfall and crop failure. Vendors in Okhla fruit and vegetable market say that the customers are now buying less due to an increase in prices.

While speaking to ANI, Sonu Pehlwan, a vegetable vendor, said, "With high fuel prices and rainfall, vegetable prices tend to rise. How will daily-wage workers buy tomatoes worth Rs 70/kg?" The customers visiting the market also accepted that they are buying less and they are aware of the fact that the vegetable vendors are not at fault here for the increase in prices.

Deepak, a customer, said, "Our whole monthly budget has been disturbed. The transportation cost has also been increased. The rainfall has affected the crops due to which the vegetables are so costly." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021