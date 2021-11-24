China says it will release oil reserves according to its needs
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-11-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 13:32 IST
China will release its oil reserves according to its needs, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that the country was in close communication with oil-producing and oil-consuming countries.
The United States said on Tuesday that it will release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with China and other Asian nations.
