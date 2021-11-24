Libya's Waha work to cut output by 90,000 bpd for a week

Libya's Waha oil company will carry out maintenance operations on a pipeline starting on Wednesday that will reduce crude output by 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) for one week, the National Oil Corp media office said.

Waha's oil output before maintenance work was due to begin was 286,000 bpd, the NOC media office said.

