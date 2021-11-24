Ohmium Intl. subsidiary enArka India ships 1st batch of electrolyser to the US

Ohmium International on Wednesday said its subsidiary enArka India has shipped its first unit of electrolyser to the US as a first step towards establishing the country as a global hub for green hydrogen generation.

An electrolyser is a system that uses electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen in a process called electrolysis.

Ohmium in a statement said the electrolyser has been manufactured at the Bengaluru plant, which is India's first green hydrogen electrolyser gigafactory.

The plant was set up to ensure the availability of end-to-end solutions within the country and reduce dependency on imports for electrolysers.

''We feel that when we export Ohmium products from India we are pushing the boundaries of the Prime Minister's AatmaNirbhar Bharat and National Hydrogen Mission – in a good way – by expanding the global impact of these programmes,'' said Arne Ballantine, CEO & Co-Founder, Ohmium.

Chairman Ahmad Chatila said, currently the factory has a manufacturing capacity of approximately half gigawatt (GW) per year, and it can be rapidly expanded to 2 GW per year to facilitate India's accelerated transition to clean energy systems.

US-based Ohmium International enables industries to deploy green hydrogen for a sustainable future. The company's suite of electrochemical products enables customers to achieve maximum value in industrial, transportation and energy projects. It has manufacturing in India and operations around the world.

