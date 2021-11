Jagannath temple: Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for heritage corridor project

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for Shri Jagannath temple "Parikrama Prakalpa" (Heritage Corridor Project) in Puri on Wednesday.

"Today is a historic day for all Jagannath Bhakts all over the world and indeed a sacred day for the people of Odisha," said CM Patnaik after laying foundations stone.

Jagannath Temple in Puri on August 23 has been re-opened for devotees after a gap of about four months in adherence to the COVID guidelines, said Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday. (ANI)

