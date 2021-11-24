Left Menu

Sunburn Festival denied permission by the Govt of Goa

The Goa government on Wednesday said it will not grant permission to organise the 15th edition of the Sunburn EDM festival, slated to be held in December. The 15th edition of the Sunburn Festival was slated for December this year at Vagator with the organisers announcing that only fully vaccinated participants will be allowed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-11-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 14:51 IST
Sunburn Festival denied permission by the Govt of Goa
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government on Wednesday said it will not grant permission to organise the 15th edition of the Sunburn EDM festival, slated to be held in December. ''The state government has refused the permission to host the Sunburn festival in Goa. I have already signed the file refusing the permission,'' Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters after chairing a state cabinet meeting refusing to elaborate. The 15th edition of the Sunburn Festival was slated for December this year at Vagator with the organisers announcing that only "fully vaccinated" participants will be allowed. Meanwhile, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said it is the CM's prerogative whether to refuse or allow permission to organise the Sunburn festival.

"We have to respect the decision of the chief minister,'' he said. Sunburn is a commercial electronic dance music festival held in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021