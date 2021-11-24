International flight operations are expected to return to normal soon, says Secretary Civil Aviation

International flight operations are expected to return to normal soon, said Secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday.

"International flight operations expected to return to normal soon. We are making all efforts to hand overall operations of Air India by the end of December," he added.

"Ministry of Civil Aviation has sought more Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security personnel for airports from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), 3000 additional CISF personnel to be provided in a gradual manner, there is also a proposal to deploy private security agencies for non-core duties at airports," Bansal added. (ANI)

