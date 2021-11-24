Left Menu

If SP wins, will give farmers who died during farm law protests Rs 25L: Akhilesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 15:03 IST
Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said if his party comes to power in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, its government will give Rs 25 lakh each to farmers who died during the farm laws agitation.

''The life of a farmer is priceless because he grows foodgrains for others,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''We promise that in 2022, as soon as the Samajwadi Party government comes to power, farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws will be given a 'Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi' of Rs 25 lakh,'' Yadav added.

The Samajwadi Party has extended support to the farmers' movement against the three farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

