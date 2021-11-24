Left Menu

Hydro Energy: India to soon launch scheme to boost R&D of electrolysers

Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba on Wednesday said a scheme for boosting research and development of electrolysers will be rolled out soon, a step in the direction of achieving Indias renewable energy targets.An electrolyser is a system that uses electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen in a process called electrolysis.

Updated: 24-11-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 15:34 IST
Hydro Energy: India to soon launch scheme to boost R&D of electrolysers
  • India

Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba on Wednesday said a scheme for boosting research and development of electrolysers will be rolled out soon, a step in the direction of achieving India's renewable energy targets.

An electrolyser is a system that uses electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen in a process called electrolysis. Khuba made the remarks while addressing the first International Conference on Hydrogen Energy - Policies, Infrastructure Development and Challenges organised here by Central Board of Irrigation & Power. In his inaugural address, Khuba highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conviction for decarbonisation of India in COP26. India has the target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2070 for which the country is continuously moving forward.

The Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy urged technologists from IITs and other organizations to do maximum research in hydro energy so as to help reduce cost of production for eletrolysers. He said the renewable energy ministry is coming out with a scheme for the same.

India has to work towards production of hydrogen energy so that apart from domestic consumption it may also be able to export. He hoped that the two-day conference beginning November 24 will be able to deliberate future challenges for hydrogen energy and find solutions.

About 200 participants from 60 organizations from India and three international experts from Germany; Japan and Sweden are participating in the conference. The conference would highlight the vast developments that have taken place in the country over the last few years in the field of hydrogen.

The technical committee of the conference selected 29 papers including 3 papers from foreign authors which will be discussed during the conference.

