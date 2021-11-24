Left Menu

Price of vegetables

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 15:37 IST
Price of vegetables
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 1,000-5,000, Brinjal 120-6,000, Tomato 460-10,333, Bitter Gourd 2,000-5,000, Bottle Gourd 1,200-4,500, Ash Gourd 800-2,000, Green Chilli 120-4,000, Banana Green 1,500-3,600, Beans 350-7,000, Green Ginger 1,000-5,000, Carrot 1,500-8,000, Cabbage 777-6,600, Ladies Finger 150-8,000, Snake Gourd 1,600-3,500, Beetroot 1,000-4,000, Cucumber 300-2,045, Ridge Gourd 2,300-7,000, Radish 500-4,000, Capsicum 180-8,000, Drumstick 1,300-1,9000, Sweet Pumpkin 300-1,000, Knoll Khol 1,000-7,500, Lime 100-3,500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021