Price of vegetables

Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 1,000-5,000, Brinjal 120-6,000, Tomato 460-10,333, Bitter Gourd 2,000-5,000, Bottle Gourd 1,200-4,500, Ash Gourd 800-2,000, Green Chilli 120-4,000, Banana Green 1,500-3,600, Beans 350-7,000, Green Ginger 1,000-5,000, Carrot 1,500-8,000, Cabbage 777-6,600, Ladies Finger 150-8,000, Snake Gourd 1,600-3,500, Beetroot 1,000-4,000, Cucumber 300-2,045, Ridge Gourd 2,300-7,000, Radish 500-4,000, Capsicum 180-8,000, Drumstick 1,300-1,9000, Sweet Pumpkin 300-1,000, Knoll Khol 1,000-7,500, Lime 100-3,500.

