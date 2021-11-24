Price of commodities

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 15:41 IST
Following are prices of commodities (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4,000-5,100; Medium 4,200-5,600; Jowar 2,000-2,600; Chillis Fine 26,000-28,000; Potato Big 2,600-3,000; Medium 1,800-2,300; Onion Big 2,400-3,000; Medium 1,800-2,400; Small 1,000-1,800; Tamarind 9,000-10,000; Garlic 4,000-9,000; Horsegram 3,600-4,200; Wheat 2,800-3,200; Turmeric 8,000-14,000; Turdhal 7,600-10,600; Green Gram Dhal 8,800-9,600; Black Gram Dal 8,800-13,200; Bengal Gramdhal 6,200-7,100; Mustard 9,500-11,000; Gingelly 13,500-16,500; Sugar 3,800-4,000; Groundnut Seed 9,500-9,800; Copra 17,000-19,000.

Groundnut Oil (10kg) 1,600-1,800; Coconut Oil (10kg) 1,780-2,250; Gingelly Oil 1,800-2,950; Ghee (5kg): 2,180-2,450.

