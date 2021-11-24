CPIB holds 1st International Conference on Hydrogen Energy; inaugurated by Bhagwanth Khuba

The 1st International Conference on Hydrogen Energy - Policies, Infrastructure Development, and Challenges is being organized by the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) with the support of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Central Electricity Authority, and NTPC on 24th -25th November 2021, here.

Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers inaugurated the event. In his inaugural address he said that Hon'ble Prime Minister has emphasized his conviction for decarbonization of India in COP26. By 2030 , India has target of 500 GW of RE and India has aimed for net zero emissions by 2070 for which we are continuously moving forward. He inspired technologists from IITs and other organizations for maximum research for Hydrogen Energy to culminate the challenge of reducing cost of production for eletrolysers. He informed that MNRE is coming out with scheme for the same.

He said that India has to work towards the production of Hydrogen Energy so that apart from our consumption we may also be able to export to rest of the world. He hoped that this conference will be able to deliberate future challenges for Hydrogen Energy and find solutions.

CMD NTPC Shri Gurdeep Singh , CMD POSOCO Shri KVS Baba, also gave inaugural addresses at the event. Director CPIB Shri G B Patel delivered vote of thanks.

This conference is being organized with the aim to bring all the key stakeholders on the same platform to discuss all facets of Hydrogen Energy in India.

The conference involves experts from MNRE; DST, CEA, SECI; IOCL; NTPC; BARC, TCE; Reliance Industries; Steel Industry; Leading Academic Institutions, State Power Organization; Consultants, experts from Private sector organizations; Speakers from Germany; Japan and Sweden for the conference. Almost all aspects of the Hydrogen Policy, Road Map for adoption, Technologies, Applications, Issues & Challenges, and Research & Innovations, are to be deliberated during the Conference.

The conference aims to move a step ahead towards achieving the following five-point agenda presented by the Hon'ble Prime Minister at COP-26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, while delivering the 'National Statement' in the midst of this global brainstorming on climate change :

to raise the non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity of the country to 500 GW by 2030

by 2030, 50% of the country's energy requirements would be met using renewable energy sources.

The country will reduce the total projected carbon emission by one billion tonnes between now and the year 2030.

The carbon intensity of the economy would be reduced to less than 45% by 2030,

the country would become carbon neutral and achieve net zero emissions by the year 2070.

About 200 participants from 60 organizations from India and three international experts from Germany; Japan and Sweden are going to participate in the Conference. The deliberations of this Conference are going to be spread over in five Technical Sessions during the two days. The conference would highlight the vast developments that have taken place in the country over the last few years in the field of Hydrogen.

The technical committee of the conference selected 29 papers including 3 papers from foreign authors which will be discussed during these two days deliberations. The conference would culminate into recommendations to impart additional momentum to the development of Hydrogen Energy in the country.

The conference has been sponsored by M/s NHPC Ltd., M/s SJVNL as Platinum Sponsor and by M/s POWERGRID and M/s THDC Ltd. as Silver Sponsors.

(With Inputs from PIB)