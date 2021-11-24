Left Menu

Moldova PM asks parliament for urgent budget vote as Russia gas deadline looms

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 16:10 IST
Natalia Gavrilita Image Credit: Wikipedia
Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita on Wednesday urged parliament to approve budget amendments that would allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia's Gazprom, the parliamentary press service said in a statement.

Moldovagaz on Monday said it received a notification from Gazprom threatening to cut off gas supplies to the country within 48 hours unless Moldova pays for recent deliveries.

Haggling over a new long-term energy supply deal between Moldova and Russia had tipped the small eastern European nation into an energy crisis last month that appeared to be resolved when both sides struck a new deal.

