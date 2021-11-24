Left Menu

IAEA chief says negotiations in Iran proved inconclusive

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 16:17 IST
Image Credit: ANI
U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told his agency's Board of Governors on Wednesday that negotiations he had held in Tehran this week over Iran's nuclear programme had proved inconclusive.

"On 23 November 2021, I had meetings in Tehran with the Vice President of Iran and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, H.E. Mohammad Eslami, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, H.E. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian," Grossi said in a statement to the 35-nation Board of Governors ahead of its quarterly meeting.

"Despite my best efforts, these extensive negotiations and deliberations to address Iran's outstanding safeguards issues, detailed in the two reports, proved inconclusive," he said, referring to reports recently issued by the agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

