IAEA's Grossi says time running out for Iran deal on workshop cameras

Time is running out for the U.N. nuclear watchdog to reach an agreement to end a standoff over reinstalling surveillance cameras at a centrifuge-parts workshop that was the victim of apparent sabotage in June, the agency's chief said on Wednesday.

"We are close to the point where I would not be able to guarantee continuity of knowledge," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told a news conference, referring to a long gap in access to the workshop at the TESA Karaj complex, where the IAEA wants to reinstall cameras removed by Iran after what Tehran says was an attack by Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)