Five vessels with fuel cargoes arrive in Sudan

Five vessels loaded with fuel arrived in Sudan's main port, the energy and oil ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the country's fuel reserves are sufficient.

Three vessels were loaded with diesel, one with cooking gas and one with petrol, the ministry said. "The supply situation is very reassuring," it said, adding that work is under way to implement Sudan's import plan for December.

