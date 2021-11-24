J-K Police neutralise three terrorists in Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday afternoon neutralised three terrorists in Srinagar.
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-11-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 17:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday afternoon neutralised three terrorists in Srinagar.
Prior to this, sources told ANI that two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar.
Further operations are underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement