Protest wont end yet, next decision on Nov 27: Rakesh Tikait

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 18:22 IST
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing anti-farm laws protest will not end yet and its future course of action will be decided on November 27, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson said the protestors would also question the Centre on its claims of doubling farmers' income. ''This protest will not end yet. We have a meeting on November 27 after which we will take further decisions. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji has said farmers' income would be doubled from January 1, so will ask him how it would be done. Farmers' victory will be ensured when they get the right price for their crops,'' Tikait tweeted in Hindi.

Hundreds of farmers have been encamped at Delhi's borders since November 26, 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

PM Modi had last week announced his government's decision to withdraw the contentious laws.

