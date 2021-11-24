Russia says it managed to defend its climate position at COP26 talks

Russia was able to defend its own interests, its position on climate and its investments in fossil fuels at the United Nations COP26 summit, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday.

Russia is one of the world's top carbon dioxide emitters along with China, the United States and India, and has set its own goal of carbon neutrality by 2060 - a process in which Russian forests, hydro and nuclear energy should play key roles.

