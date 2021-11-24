Germany to remain part of NATO's nuclear sharing under new government

Germany will remain part of NATO'S nuclear sharing agreement under the new government, according to a coalition deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

"We want Germany...to fulfill its commitments to NATO," the document said.

"As long as nuclear weapons play a role in NATO's strategic concept, Germany has an interest in participating in strategic discussions and planning processes," it added.

