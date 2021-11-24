Airfare from Noida International Airport may be cheaper than Delhi's IGI: Uttar Pradesh Govt

By Ashoke Raj Yogi Adityanath government and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Wednesday said that the airfare from Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar may be cheaper than Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

All preparations are in full swing ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to NIA in Jewar on November 25 for Bhoomi Pujan. Addressing a press conference here, officials of YEIDA and the Uttar Pradesh government made the announcement.

"Operators will try to bring more flights to come to Jewar, definitely both airports will compete with each other, I think initially travelling from Jewar airport will be more economical than Delhi," Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, SP Goyal said. According to YEIDA CEO, Arun Vir Singh, Jewar airport will be operational after three years in 2024.

Speaking to ANI, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said that the airport will bring the opportunity of employment in the region. "Jewar airport will not only bring change in the state, but passengers will get cheap tickets than that in Delhi and will also bring a big opportunity of employment in the region," he said.He said that the compensation process with the farmers has been done by the government despite facing huge challenges for the acquisition of land from the farmers for the airport.

"In an area where bullets were fired for two yards of land and getting the right compensation by acquiring land on a large scale from farmers was a big challenge," he said. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project's Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG. Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) is developing Noida International Airport under the PPP model in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the airport is strategically located and will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas. The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year. (ANI)

