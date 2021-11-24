39th PRAGATI: Poshan Abhiyan should be implemented in each state, PM Modi says

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today chaired the meeting of 39th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State governments.

In the meeting, nine agenda items were taken for review including eight projects and one scheme. Among the eight projects, three projects were from the Ministry of Railways, two projects each were from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Ministry of Power and one project was from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. These eight projects, having a cumulative cost of about Rs. 20,000 crores are concerning seven states viz., Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal. Prime Minister stressed upon timely completion of projects to avoid cost overruns.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister also reviewed Poshan Abhiyaan. He said that Poshan Abhiyan should be implemented in mission mode in each state with a whole of government approach. He also talked about participation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and other local organizations in promoting awareness about children's health and nutrition at the grassroot level, which will help in improving the reach and uptake of the Abhiyaan.

Up to the 38 editions of PRAGATI meetings, 303 projects having a total cost of Rs. 14.64 lakh crore have been reviewed.

