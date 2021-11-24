Left Menu

PM reviews projects worth Rs 20,000 crore at 'Pragati' meeting

He said Poshan Abhiyan should be implemented in mission mode in each state with a whole of government approach.Modi also talked about the participation of Self-Help Groups and other local organizations in promoting awareness about childrens health and nutrition at the grassroot level, which will help in improving the reach and uptake of the Abhiyaan, the statement said.Up till 38 editions of PRAGATI meetings, 303 projects having a total cost of Rs 14.64 lakh crore have been reviewed, according to the PMO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:30 IST
PM reviews projects worth Rs 20,000 crore at 'Pragati' meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed eight projects, worth about Rs 20,000 crore, of seven states as he chaired the 39th 'Pragati' meeting on Wednesday.

'Pragati' is an ICT-based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation of projects involving the Centre and the state governments.

In the meeting chaired by the prime minister, nine agendas were taken for review, including eight projects and one scheme, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Among the eight projects, three were of the Railways Ministry, two each of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Power. One project was of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

These eight projects, having a cumulative cost of about Rs 20,000 crore, are concerning seven states -- Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The prime minister stressed on timely completion of projects to avoid cost overruns.

During the interaction, the prime minister also reviewed the 'Poshan Abhiyan'. He said 'Poshan Abhiyan' should be implemented in mission mode in each state with a whole of government approach.

Modi also talked about the participation of Self-Help Groups and other local organizations in promoting awareness about children's health and nutrition at the grassroot level, which will help in improving the reach and uptake of the Abhiyaan, the statement said.

Up till 38 editions of PRAGATI meetings, 303 projects having a total cost of Rs 14.64 lakh crore have been reviewed, according to the PMO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021