One of the three terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar's Rambagh identified as top TRF commander

One of the three terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Rambagh on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as a top The Resistance Front (TRF) commander.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:49 IST
Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to ANI, Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said, "One of the three terrorists killed in the encounter in Srinagar's Rambagh has been identified as Mehran, a top TRF commander who was involved in the killing of two teachers and other civilians in the city."

"Identity of others is being ascertained," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

