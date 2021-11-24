OPEC+ is monitoring market balance to take decisions at December meeting - Iraqi Oil Minister
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and their allies, together known as OPEC+, are monitoring whether oil markets are balanced to take decisions during the December meeting, Iraq's oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters during an energy event in Baghdad, the minister said that OPEC+ aims to achieve balanced oil markets by gradual production increases.
He added that total Iraqi oil exports are to reach 3.2 mln bpd in November, excluding the semi-autonomous Kurdistan regional government exports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
