BJD protests against LPG price hike

The BJD on Wednesday staged a protest in Odisha’s Ganjam district, demanding reduction in the price of LPG cylinders. Members of the party’s youth, student and women’s wing staged demonstrations near the office of the Revenue Divisional Commission (RDC) of the southern range in Berhampur and at each block under the RDC.

It was the last day of the party’s three-day protest over the issue in the state. Several BJD leaders, including Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu and MLA Bikram Panda, took part in the protest.

They submitted a memorandum to the RDC addressed to the President for his intervention to reduce the price of cooking gas.

Sahu said the steep hike in the price of LPG cylinders had affected the middle-class and the poor.

“Many poor families in rural areas have given up using LPG cylinders because of the rise in their prices,” a district BJD leader said.

The BJD had earlier urged the Union government to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas. Activists of the ruling BJD had staged demonstrations near the RDC office in Cuttack and Sambalpur on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

