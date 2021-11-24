Left Menu

International flight operations expected to return to normal soon: Civil Aviation Secretary

International flight operations are expected to return to normal soon, said Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:03 IST
International flight operations expected to return to normal soon: Civil Aviation Secretary
Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

International flight operations are expected to return to normal soon, said Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday. "International flight operations expected to return to normal soon," Bansal stated.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, after a nationwide lockdown was announced by the Centre in view of the coronavirus outbreak. On October 29, 2021, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India until November 30.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July. Currently, India has air bubble agreements with more than 25 countries, including--US, UK, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Germany, Dubai, France and Canada. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other's territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021