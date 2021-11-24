Amit Shah lauds Cabinet for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another 4 months

Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded Cabinet's decision for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another four months. "From COVID-19 induced lockdown till date, no one sleeps hungry as PM Modi's Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has given huge support by giving free ration to 80 crore people every month. I congratulate PM Narendra Modi ji on the decision of the cabinet to extend this scheme till March 2022. #HarGharAnn," tweeted Shah in Hindi.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY-Phase V) for four months - from December this year till March 2022. It entails providing 5 kg foodgrains per person per month, over and above the regular monthly NFSA foodgrains.

The benefit is being provided to those covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) [Antodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households] including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Addressing the media after a meeting of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the total outgo in terms of foodgrains for PMGKAY Phase V is likely to be about 163 LMT.

The PMGKAY scheme for Phase V would entail an estimated additional food subsidy of Rs 53344.52 croreThe government had in March 2020 announced the distribution of additional free-of-cost foodgrains (rice/wheat) to about 80 crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19 so that the vulnerable households do not suffer on account of non-availability of adequate foodgrains. So far 600 LMT foodgrains have been allocated to states/UTs in the four phases of PMGKAY, equivalent to about Rs. 2.07 lakh crore in food subsidy.

Going by the experience of earlier phases, the performance of PMGKAY-V is also expected to be on the same high level as achieved before. Overall, the government will be incurring an expenditure of nearly Rs 2.60 lakh crore in five phases of PMGKAY. (ANI)

