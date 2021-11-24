Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir has received another death threat mail from 'ISIS Kashmir': Delhi Police

Former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received a second death threat mail from 'ISIS Kashmir'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:39 IST
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received a second death threat mail from 'ISIS Kashmir'. Delhi Police said that they have received a complaint and an investigation was being done.

The second threat mail said, "We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and Kashmir issue." A video containing footage from outside his residence is also attached with the second threat e-mail.

Gambhir informed the police about the second threat mail which was received after security was tightened outside his home. DCP Central, Shweta Chauhan had told ANI earlier that Gautam Gambhir has submitted a written complaint about the death threat received by him. "He has received the threat on his official email id. The security has been increased outside his residence," she said.

"We are going to kill you and your family," read the threat email received from 'ISIS Kashmir'. The senior officials of Delhi Police said that the complaint has been marked to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell to know the source of the mail. Further investigation is being carried out. . (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

