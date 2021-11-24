BRIEF-Fenway Sports Group Wants To Buy An NBA Team Once It's Done Acquiring NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins - Axios
Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:48 IST
Nov 24 (Reuters) -
* FENWAY SPORTS GROUP WANTS TO BUY AN NBA TEAM ONCE IT'S DONE ACQUIRING THE NHL'S PITTSBURGH PENGUINS - AXIOS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
