NMDC awarded 5-star rating by Ministry of Mines

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a public enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, received a total of nine 5-star ratings for three years for all its operating iron ore mines, said a press release on Wednesday. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi felicitated Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production) NMDC for the sustainable mining efforts of the company.

"Pralhad Joshi chaired the 5th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals and allotted over 52 mineral blocks to state governments," it said. He also launched an e-portal to ease the accreditation process. The Ministry of Mines awarded 5 Star Ratings for the years 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 to mines practising sustainable and responsible mining.

Receiving the award on behalf of NMDC, Mohanty said, "As a key stakeholder in the Indian mining industry, it is our responsibility to implement production processes that are energy efficient and sustainable. The 5 Star Rating is a testimony to our commitment towards environment conservation." Congratulating the team on the award, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, "Over the years, our mining complexes have moved towards digitalization. NMDC has adopted safe, scientific, and environment-friendly methods of mining that have a minimum impact on the environment. We continue to progress on various environment and energy conservation initiatives in line with our motto of being an eco-friendly miner to the nation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)