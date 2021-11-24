AIMIM chief appeals to people to take both COVID-19 vaccine doses

Left Menu

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday visited the free COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Hyderabad and appealed to everyone to take both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:13 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday visited the free COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Hyderabad and appealed to everyone to take both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Owaisi today visited a free COVID-19 vaccination Centre Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Community Hall, at Santosh Nagar in Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "If you don't take both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, then you will not only put yourself in danger but also your family." "I appeal to the people who are above 18 years old and elderly people to take the second dose of vaccine," he said.

Further, the AIMIM chief said, "Asha workers are coming to your house to give the vaccination doses, so talk to them and take the vaccine. After the vaccination, make sure that your details are recorded properly so that you will get notified after 84 days and they will come to give you the second dose too." "In Hyderabad district, nearly 32,60,000 people have got the first dose and 21,50,821 people have got their second dose and people who took both the doses are 40,61757," said Asaduddin Owaisi. (ANI)

