PM Gati Shakti- BISAG-N team conducts capacity building exercises to synchronise data on existing project

The Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG-N) team is conducting capacity-building exercises with senior-level officers of some departments under the Government of India, informed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG-N) team is conducting capacity-building exercises with senior-level officers of some departments under the Government of India, informed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday. An official statement issued by the ministry stated that the move aims to integrate and synchronise data on their existing or planned projects in a single platform.

"The exercise will assist the departments to gain better know-how of the GIS tool and enable them to prioritize and plan the timeline of their projects in coordination with other infrastructural projects and will increase the efficiency of logistics leading to improved competitiveness of Indian economy," it said. The infrastructure ministries are ensuring updating of existing and proposed infrastructure in the National Master Plan Portal. Similarly, the economic ministries are updating the existing economic zones in the country.

Further, it said that the exercise will lead to the identification of gaps in infrastructure and the need for economic zones. "Such gap analysis will be examined by the Network Planning Group. The recommended gap in infrastructure shall be taken up on a priority basis by respective infrastructure ministries, thus bringing in the logistics efficiency," it added.

All the economic ministries have also been advised to undertake exercises for the identification of infrastructural gaps so as to take up such projects in mission mode. It is expected that the update of data by all ministries of the Central Government will be completed by end of the month. Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has decided to organize zonal conferences during the next two months for undertaking similar exercises for all the states of the country. This will bring in cost efficiencies and competitiveness and thus will improve overall logistics efficiency in the country, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

