Orange CEO set to hand in resignation on Wednesday-source

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:55 IST
Stephane Richard, the CEO of France's biggest telecoms group Orange, will hand over his resignation at a board meeting on Wednesday after being convicted for complicity in the misuse of public funds by an appeals court, a source said.

Two separate sources said Richard would likely remain in office on an interim basis while the state-controlled company looks for another chief executive and a new chairman.

