Karnataka reports 254 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Karnataka reported 254 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday. As per the state health bulletin, the active caseload in the state stands at 6,412.

With 546 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state has reached 29,49,629. The death toll due to the disease stands at 38,185.

India reported 9,283 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. (ANI)

