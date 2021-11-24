Iran foreign minister says meeting to be held soon to finalise text with IAEA

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday he had reached an agreement on continuing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, and a meeting will be held soon to finalise the text.

Earlier on Wednesday, Grossi said time was running out for the U.N. nuclear watchdog to reach an agreement to end a standoff over reinstalling surveillance cameras at an Iranian centrifuge-parts workshop.

