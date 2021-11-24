Left Menu

Iran foreign minister says meeting to be held soon to finalise text with IAEA

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:31 IST
Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday he had reached an agreement on continuing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, and a meeting will be held soon to finalise the text.

Earlier on Wednesday, Grossi said time was running out for the U.N. nuclear watchdog to reach an agreement to end a standoff over reinstalling surveillance cameras at an Iranian centrifuge-parts workshop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

