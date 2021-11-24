Iran foreign minister says meeting to be held soon to finalise text with IAEA
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:31 IST
Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday he had reached an agreement on continuing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, and a meeting will be held soon to finalise the text.
Earlier on Wednesday, Grossi said time was running out for the U.N. nuclear watchdog to reach an agreement to end a standoff over reinstalling surveillance cameras at an Iranian centrifuge-parts workshop.
