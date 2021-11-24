UK's Johnson 'shocked and appalled' by deaths of migrants in the Channel
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:43 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was "shocked and appalled" by the deaths of at least 31 migrants in the English Channel on Wednesday.
"I just want to say I am shocked and appalled and deeply sad by the loss of life that I see in the Channel," Johnson said.
"My thoughts and sympathies are the victims and their families and it is in an appalling thing that they have suffered. But this disaster underscores how dangerous it is to cross the Channel in this way."
