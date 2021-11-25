Left Menu

Peru's government softens stance on mining permits

Leftist President Pedro Castillo is seeking to shake up the Andean nation's huge mining sector after pledging to redistribute mineral profits more evenly and empower indigenous groups and farming communities. In what was the toughest measure yet from the government late last week, Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez said the government would not approve operational extensions for a number of mines, including London-listed Hochschild Mining's flagship Inmaculada silver project.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 00:32 IST
Peru's government softens stance on mining permits

Peru's government said on Wednesday that mining companies could seek permission to extend operations, marking a shift in stance as the government seeks to balance local community opposition with the economic benefits that the sector can deliver. Leftist President Pedro Castillo is seeking to shake up the Andean nation's huge mining sector after pledging to redistribute mineral profits more evenly and empower indigenous groups and farming communities.

In what was the toughest measure yet from the government late last week, Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez said the government would not approve operational extensions for a number of mines, including London-listed Hochschild Mining's flagship Inmaculada silver project. However, on Wednesday, it softened.

"Mining companies can request extensions and modifications to their permits to explore and exploit in strict adherence to current regulations," the government said in a statement. It did not name Hochschild specifically. Hochschild's shares sank by as much as 57% on Monday, before recouping some of those losses to end down 27%. It fell a further 4.5% on Tuesday before gaining 6.6% on Wednesday.

Earlier this week the government and the National Society of Mining, Energy and Oil held "productive" talks, though no specific agreements were announced. On Wednesday the industry body called the government statement "a positive measure". "It is urgent to seek consensus and build the necessary trust between the state, the private sector and civil society to guarantee the development of a modern, socially and environmentally responsible mining sector," it said.

Mining operators play a major role in the economy of the world's No. 2 producer of copper and silver. However, some operators have repeatedly faced opposition from local communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Global licence deal to provide COVID antibody test tech free to poorer countries - WHO; NASA to launch test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft and more

Science News Roundup: Global licence deal to provide COVID antibody test tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021