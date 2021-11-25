Left Menu

Fire breaks out in a fuel tank outside Umm Qasr port in Iraq's Basra - state news agency

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-11-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 00:44 IST
Fire breaks out in a fuel tank outside Umm Qasr port in Iraq's Basra - state news agency
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Fire broke out in a fuel tank outside Iraq's main Gulf Umm Qasr port near Basra, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iraq exports most of its oil through its southern Gulf ports, and Umm Qasr receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported food.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
2
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
3
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021