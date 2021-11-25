One dead, three injured after gas leak at Spanish nuclear plant
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-11-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 02:33 IST
One person has died and three have been taken to hospital after a carbon dioxide leak at the Asco nuclear power plant in the Spanish region of Catalonia, local emergency services said on Thursday.
A fault in the plant's fire prevention system caused the gas leak, which was not linked to any radioactive material, the regional fire service posted on Twitter.
