One dead, three injured after gas leak at Spanish nuclear plant

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 03:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 03:17 IST
One person has died and three have been taken to hospital after a carbon dioxide leak at the Asco nuclear power plant in the Spanish region of Catalonia, local emergency services said on Wednesday.

A fault in the plant's fire prevention system caused the gas leak, which was not linked to any radioactive material, the regional fire service posted on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

